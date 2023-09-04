Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's significant net worth revealed amid split rumours

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are now the talk of the town as the couple's divorce has set the internet abuzz, and their split could mean that everything they built together might come crashing down.



Amid their divorce speculations, some publications have reported the total net worth of the celebrity couple, adding that their divorce could mean an end to everything they built together.

Sophie Turner is an acclaimed actress, famously known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. She also possesses countless titles in her filmography. Her total net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, is about $10 million, whereas InTouch magazine estimated her net worth to be around $12 million.

Joe Jonas is also an acclaimed musician as part of the boyband Jonas Brothers. His net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, is around $50 million.

According to the Mirror, the couple shared their finances to contribute to the overall household.

It has not been known by anyone if there is a prenuptial agreement or how the events will pan out in court.

Joe and Sophie started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019. The couple shares two daughters.