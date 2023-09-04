Emily Blunt credits Tom Cruise for post-pregnancy fitness: 'My diet pill!'

Emily Blunt made her comeback to the industry after she gave birth to her daughter, in February 2014. For this she highly credits co-star Tom Cruise.

The Oppenheimer actor shared her post-pregnancy fitness journey, and praised Cruise for helping her along it.

“I always say Tom Cruise is the reason I bounced back after the pregnancy, I was in such good shape when I got pregnant,” says Emily.

She also believes that Cruise should be known as “the new diet pill” because his offer to cast her in Edge of Tomorrow motivated her to workout after the birth of her daughter, Hazel.

In a recent episode of Table of Two podcast, the actress revealed that she took a year off from acting to spend quality time with her family.

Emily also emphasised how important it is to be there for her children as it is a crucial phase of their lives, at the time.

Emily said, “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits.” She has been married to John Krasinski since 2010, and has two children.