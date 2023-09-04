 
Denzel Washington’s deadly stunts in 'The Equalizer' set off safety concerns

Denzel Washington is never leaving the stunts for the stuntmen as The Equalizer 3 director Antoine Fuqua admitted he dreaded the scenario of the acting legend getting injured under his watch.

During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the filmmaker remembered the Italy shoot days where the 68-year-old put the age number to shame by performing nerve-racking stunts, which drew the calls of restraint and caution for his safety.

“He’s still got it,” the 57-year-old continued. “He trains every day. I’d have to tell Denzel, ‘Let me get the stunt guy to do this one,’ He’s like ‘I got it!’ You have to protect him from himself!”

The critically acclaimed director, however, is in awe of the Oscar winner’s dedication to his work, in this case, not shying away from pushing his physical boundaries.

“There are very few actors who are on that level,” adding, “He’s just one of the greats, he’s a GOAT.”

Denzel and Antonio have a rich history of collaboration as the upcoming The Equalizer 3 marks the fifth time, with the first team-up between the giants being in 2001’s hit Training Day

