Woody Allen challenges cancel culture at Venice film festival?

Shunned by Hollywood, Woody Allen found his glory in Europe as he received a rapturous response to his 50th film Coup de Chance, a French romantic thriller, despite being dogged by a series of sexual abuse allegations by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow.

"I have been very, very lucky. I have been lucky my whole life. I had two loving parents and good friends. I have a wonderful wife and marriage, two children… When I started making films, all the people chose to emphasize what I was able to do well… they were generous," the Academy winner told the jubilant press conference room.

Stung with the MeToo movement and cancel culture, the 87-year-old opined, "I think any movement where there's actual benefit, where it does something positive, let's say for women, is a good thing.

Adding, "When it becomes silly, it's silly. I read instances where it's very beneficial, where the situation has been very beneficial for women, and that's good. When I read of some instances in a story in the paper where it's silly, then it's foolish."

"It's silly, you know, when it's not really a feminist issue or an issue of unfairness to women. When it's being too extreme in trying to make it into an issue when, in fact, most people would not regard it as any kind of offensive situation," he continued.

Basked in the spotlight last in 2016 for his Café Society at Cannes, Woody's celebrated career was hit by a major roadblock when sexual molestation allegations overshadowed his life.

