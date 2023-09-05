Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner moves into $40K/month rental

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner recently lost her bid for increased child support in court

Christine Baumgartner has moved into a lavish rental home in Montecito, California, costing $40,000 per month, after she recently lost her bid for increased child support in court against estranged husband Kevin Costner.

The rented property boasts four bedrooms, an acre of land, a pool, jacuzzi, meticulously maintained gardens, and access to woodland hiking trails.

However, during her court testimony, Baumgartner expressed dissatisfaction, comparing it unfavorably to Costner's waterfront estate, where she and their children had become accustomed.

The 49-year-old former model voiced her concerns, stating that although her rental includes a pool house and guest accommodations, visitors would need to enter the main house to use the shower.

She also mentioned that her sons, Caden (16) and Hayes (14), would have to share a bathroom, while her daughter, Grace (13), would share hers "with the house."

Back when their divorce proceedings began, Baumgartner requested over $175,000 in child support, seeking a $46,000 increase from the previous amount Costner had been paying.

However, her attorney, John Rydell, later adjusted the request to $161,592 per month after a forensic accountant's updated assessment.

Despite this reduction, the amount remained significantly higher than Costner's proposal of $60,000 per month, which Baumgartner believed was inadequate to maintain their current lifestyle.

“Because the children fly on private aircrafts to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her,” her lawyers stated in a brief.

After the judge's ruling, which ordered the Yellowstone star to pay $63,000 per month in child support, Costner expressed that he still harbors affection for his estranged wife, despite the contentious nature their separation has assumed.

“This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at,” he told Access Hollywood following his child support win on Friday.

“It feels so bad,” he said outside of the courtroom. “We’re talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can’t.”