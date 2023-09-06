Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Timothee Chalamet all in one stadium: Love triangle?

Travis Scott made an appearance at Beyonce's recent concert, coincidentally sharing the same venue with his ex-partner, Kylie Jenner.

This event took place at the SoFi Stadium on Monday, where Kylie publicly confirmed her relationship with actor Timothee Chalamet during Beyonce's 42nd birthday concert as part of her Renaissance Tour.

In a video clip that quickly went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), user @21metgala captured Travis Scott calmly navigating the stadium's main floor, guided by security personnel amidst the enthusiastic crowd. He donned a stylish outfit consisting of loose-fitting trousers and a long-sleeved black jacket.

Meanwhile, Kylie, 26, occupied a separate VIP section, visibly affectionate with Timothee Chalamet throughout the performance. In the midst of the concert, Kylie and Timothee didn't shy away from displaying their affection for each other. They made their relationship public with numerous kisses and warm embraces while enjoying Beyonce's performance.

Social media was abuzz with users sharing their thoughts on this encounter between the rapper and his ex.

Some wondered how Travis reacted to seeing Kylie with Timothee, with one user speculating, "I wonder what he did when he saw Kylie and Timothee," and another suggesting, "I just know he was sick seeing Timothee and Kylie."

Another humorous comment read, "No wonder why Kris Jenner forced Kylie Jenner & Timothy to make out," accompanied by a laughing emoji, while someone else remarked, "Bro be punching air rn after seeing this."

Travis and Kylie had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2017 until officially parting ways earlier in the year, with two children together, Stormi, five, and Aire, one.

Travis was not the only notable presence at the concert. Additionally, Tyga, another of Kylie's former partners, was also spotted at the concert.

Despite sharing the same venue, the extent of Travis's proximity to Kylie and her group, which included her sisters Khloe, Kendall, Kim, and Kris Jenner, remains unclear.

