Natalie Portman, husband spotted without wedding rings in France: Is divorce final?

Natalie Portman was recently spotted with her husband Benjamin Millepied strolling in France without their wedding rings.

The tense couple was on an outing with their two children this week during the ongoing rumors that the two are filing for divorce after Benjamin cheated on Natalie with a younger woman.

The Black Swan actress got married to the choreographer in 2012.

Recently, in June, a French publication named Voici was the first one to break the news that Benjamin has been having an affair with a 25 year-old climate activist, Camille Etinne.

People reported that the romance was just a fling which has now ended, and Benjamin is doing his best to make amends.

“He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” a source told the publication.

However, in early August, US Weekly stated that the couple is now heading towards divorce after failing to repair the damage.

On the other hand, Daily Mail shared insider news from a close acquaintance of Natalie that "she still doesn’t know if she want to get a divorce or not."