 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Natalie Portman, husband spotted without wedding rings in France: Is divorce final?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Natalie Portman, husband spotted without wedding rings in France: Is divorce final?
Natalie Portman, husband spotted without wedding rings in France: Is divorce final?

Natalie Portman was recently spotted with her husband Benjamin Millepied strolling in France without their wedding rings.

The tense couple was on an outing with their two children this week during the ongoing rumors that the two are filing for divorce after Benjamin cheated on Natalie with a younger woman.

The Black Swan actress got married to the choreographer in 2012. 

Recently, in June, a French publication named Voici was the first one to break the news that Benjamin has been having an affair with a 25 year-old climate activist, Camille Etinne.

People reported that the romance was just a fling which has now ended, and Benjamin is doing his best to make amends. 

“He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” a source told the publication.

However, in early August, US Weekly stated that the couple is now heading towards divorce after failing to repair the damage. 

On the other hand, Daily Mail shared insider news from a close acquaintance of Natalie that "she still doesn’t know if she want to get a divorce or not."

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott showed up shortly after Kylie Jenner reached concert with new beau

Travis Scott showed up shortly after Kylie Jenner reached concert with new beau

Kevin Costner’s ex forced to ‘enter the workforce’ amid child support challenges

Kevin Costner’s ex forced to ‘enter the workforce’ amid child support challenges
Meghan Markle flaunts her killer dance moves, another video goes viral video

Meghan Markle flaunts her killer dance moves, another video goes viral
Julia Fox goes bold and bare at NYFW, courts wardrobe mishap

Julia Fox goes bold and bare at NYFW, courts wardrobe mishap
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Timothee Chalamet all in one stadium: Love triangle?

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Timothee Chalamet all in one stadium: Love triangle?
Hailey Bieber is a vision of elegance in FILA's anniversary campaign: Pic

Hailey Bieber is a vision of elegance in FILA's anniversary campaign: Pic
Kardashians ignite Beyonce feud with controversial LA concert attendance

Kardashians ignite Beyonce feud with controversial LA concert attendance
Did Miley Cyrus go too far with flirting with Ariana Grande?

Did Miley Cyrus go too far with flirting with Ariana Grande?
Details of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's ironclad prenuptial agreement

Details of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's ironclad prenuptial agreement

Kanye West flies to Ireland to escape possible jail time in Italy?

Kanye West flies to Ireland to escape possible jail time in Italy?
Sophie Turner's love for nightlife possible factor in divorce with Joe

Sophie Turner's love for nightlife possible factor in divorce with Joe
Chris Hemsworth's sons showcase dirt bike skills in exciting video clips

Chris Hemsworth's sons showcase dirt bike skills in exciting video clips