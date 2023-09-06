 
Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' co-stars react to her divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turners Game of Thrones co-stars react to her divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner on Wednesday released a statement on her divorce from husband Joe Jonas.

She did not reveal the reason why they decided to end their marriage four years after they tied the knot.

The statement read: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

She disabled the comments section of her Instagram post that carried the statement.  

But Sophie Turner's "Game of Thrones" co-stars Emilia Clark, Massie Williams, and Nathalie Emmanuel supported her decision by liking her statement.

