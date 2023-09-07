Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on baby's near death experience

Two days ago, pregnant Kourtney Kardashian had a brief rush visit to the hospital. Now, she revealed that she had a fetal surgery. But, assured fans the baby is safe now.

Sharing the close-call on Instagram, the 44-year-old in her final trimester said, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from the tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

The mother-of-three continued, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

Adding, "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Earlier, Blink-182 was on the tour of Europe, but on Friday, the group's drummer Travis Barker rushed back home for an "urgent family matter" by postponing several show dates.

Kourtney and Travis unofficially tied the knot in April 2022. The pair married again at the Santa Barbara courthouse to legalise the union the following month.

In June, the reality star surprised his hubby in his LA show by broking the pregnancy news. However, the duo kept the due date under wraps.