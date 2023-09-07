Here’s how Tom Brady really feels about new ladylove Irina Shayk

Tom Brady really enjoy spending time with his new girlfriend Irina Shayk almost a year after parting ways from his wife of 13 years Gisele Bündchen.

Speaking of the former NFL quarterback’s new romance, an insider told Us Weekly that Brady feels at “ease” around the Russian supermodel.

Even though the couple is not “committed” to each other, they do see each other while their main focus is on their respective families and kids, the insider said.

“Irina and Tom are still dating. Both of them are busy with families and their careers, but they enjoy each other’s company,” the source said.

The insider added, “Irina thinks Tom is a sweet, standup guy, and Tom feels at ease with Irina.”

Last month, Shayk posed for photos sans a top while she was vacationing with her ex Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

“Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business,” the insider said at the time. “Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

Brady and Shayk were linked together after the model spent night at the athlete’s Los Angeles house in July, following which they were spotted getting cosy in a car.

“Things are very new, [but] Tom has hung out with Irina a few times,” an insider said of the romance. “Right now, Tom’s main priorities are focusing on his [three] kids and just having fun.”

“However, he’s interested in getting to know Irina better.”