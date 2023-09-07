Sandra Bullock shocked as haters ask her to return ‘The Blind Side’ Oscar

Sandra Bullock was already going through a heartbreaking time following her longtime partner Bryan Randall death when she was stuck with The Blind Side controversy.



Soon after the Proposal star lost her partner, Michael Oher, the inspiration behind the 2009 sports drama, made shocking claims about the family that adopted him.

The athlete alleged that the Tuohys, who were shown in positive light in the film, never legally adopted him but instead became his conservators by tricking him.

Since then, social media has been flooded with comments asking Bullock, who portrayed the role of Oher’s adopted mother Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film, to return her Academy Award, which she earned for the role.

An insider has now revealed that Bullock was shocked to discover that people are asking her to return her award at a time she is navigating Randall’s loss.

"It's just one heartbreak piled atop another," a close pal of the actor told Radar Online. "She's always been tough and her coping mechanisms have seen her through hard times, but she's at the end of her rope."

"To say Sandra was blindsided herself is an understatement," the friend added. "She has not kept up with the Tuohys or Michael, so she didn't know the horrible animosity brewing or that she would be drawn into it."

The insider shared, "At this point, Sandra's loved ones are telling her she needs to get away and process it all.”