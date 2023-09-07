 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sandra Bullock shocked as haters ask her to return ‘The Blind Side’ Oscar

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Sandra Bullock shocked as haters ask her to return ‘The Blind Side’ Oscar
Sandra Bullock shocked as haters ask her to return ‘The Blind Side’ Oscar

Sandra Bullock was already going through a heartbreaking time following her longtime partner Bryan Randall death when she was stuck with The Blind Side controversy.

Soon after the Proposal star lost her partner, Michael Oher, the inspiration behind the 2009 sports drama, made shocking claims about the family that adopted him.

The athlete alleged that the Tuohys, who were shown in positive light in the film, never legally adopted him but instead became his conservators by tricking him.

Since then, social media has been flooded with comments asking Bullock, who portrayed the role of Oher’s adopted mother Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film, to return her Academy Award, which she earned for the role.

An insider has now revealed that Bullock was shocked to discover that people are asking her to return her award at a time she is navigating Randall’s loss.

"It's just one heartbreak piled atop another," a close pal of the actor told Radar Online. "She's always been tough and her coping mechanisms have seen her through hard times, but she's at the end of her rope."

"To say Sandra was blindsided herself is an understatement," the friend added. "She has not kept up with the Tuohys or Michael, so she didn't know the horrible animosity brewing or that she would be drawn into it."

The insider shared, "At this point, Sandra's loved ones are telling her she needs to get away and process it all.”

More From Entertainment:

Naomi Campbell recounts hilarious negotiation with George Michael to star in music video video

Naomi Campbell recounts hilarious negotiation with George Michael to star in music video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer liked’: ‘Such complainers’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer liked’: ‘Such complainers’
‘That '70s Show’ star Danny Masterson faces life in prison after rape conviction

‘That '70s Show’ star Danny Masterson faces life in prison after rape conviction
Savannah Chrisley claims Todd and Julie receiving ‘inhumane’ treatment by prison guards

Savannah Chrisley claims Todd and Julie receiving ‘inhumane’ treatment by prison guards
Natalie Portman doubtful about reconciling with 'cheater' husband Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman doubtful about reconciling with 'cheater' husband Benjamin Millepied
Bruce Springsteen postpones U.S. shows amid health concerns

Bruce Springsteen postpones U.S. shows amid health concerns

Shay Mitchell gives best wedding wardrobe tip: 'Slippers are a must!'

Shay Mitchell gives best wedding wardrobe tip: 'Slippers are a must!'
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz settle wedding planners’ lawsuit before it turned ugly

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz settle wedding planners’ lawsuit before it turned ugly
Winnie Harlow stuns in bold, nearly sheer gold dress at Victoria's Secret The Tour 2023

Winnie Harlow stuns in bold, nearly sheer gold dress at Victoria's Secret The Tour 2023
Hailey Bieber giving off ‘manager’ vibes while Justin Bieber looks ‘glum’ during dinner date

Hailey Bieber giving off ‘manager’ vibes while Justin Bieber looks ‘glum’ during dinner date
Justin Bieber shares heartfelt tribute for 'favorite little man' as he steps into high school

Justin Bieber shares heartfelt tribute for 'favorite little man' as he steps into high school
Here’s how Tom Brady really feels about new ladylove Irina Shayk

Here’s how Tom Brady really feels about new ladylove Irina Shayk