Naomi Campbell recounts hilarious negotiation with George Michael to star in music video

file footage 


Naomi Campbell has shared details about the negotiation she conducted with George Michael in order for the group of supermodels to feature in the iconic music video for the late singer's hit song Freedom!

This renowned video, helmed by Academy Award nominee David Fincher, featured Naomi, 53, along with Cindy Crawford, 57, Christy Turlington, 54, and Linda Evangelista, 58, lip-syncing the lyrics. Notably, George himself did not make an appearance in the video.

Following the video shoot, these supermodels famously walked the Versace runway to the same song in 1991, just days later, further solidifying their iconic status.

In the recently released Apple TV documentary The Supermodels, Naomi reminisces about how Michael successfully persuaded them to participate in the project and how it played a pivotal role in elevating their fame to even greater heights.

She says: “We get this phone call that George Michael wants us in his video. So we all talk . . . who’s going to tell George?”

“Basically I’m in a nightclub in Los Angeles . . . and George is there and he comes up to me and he says, ‘So what is it you guys want?’"

“I said, ‘We want this much money and round-trip Concorde tickets’ and he says, ‘And that’s it?’ and I went, ‘That’s it’."

“We were not knowing the impact that that video had at all. We didn’t have time to know because honestly we were just jumping from one ­country to the next,” Naomi adds, according to The Sun.

They only realized the impact of the video when they were walking down the Versace catwalk and felt it’s power.

Christy says: “You could feel that moment. That is a moment where you kind of new. It is iconic, actually.”

The Careless Whispers hitmaker passed away on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53 due to heart disease. 

He remains one of the most successful musicians in history, with estimated record sales ranging between 100 million and 125 million worldwide.

