Prince Harry can ‘last a day or two’ but ‘can’t maintain popularity

Prince Harry warned his brand could perhaps “last a day, two days” but cannot be sustained.

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Tom Bower, issued these claims and sentiments.

He broke all these thoughts and feelings down during his interview with the Daily Express US.

He started the entire conversation off by referencing the possibility of continued of their relationship.

He even went as far as to say “They've [Harry and Meghan] got their own brand” but “the question is how long they can sustain it.”

Because even though “Netflix, Spotify and his book created a lot of money, created a lot of publicity. It gave them a particular niche.”

Still “all this success is very transitory, especially in America” the expert also noted.

Because its something that “lasts a day, two days, but there's no substance there.”