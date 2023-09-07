 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry can ‘last a day or two’ but ‘can’t maintain popularity

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Prince Harry can ‘last a day or two’ but ‘can’t maintain popularity
Prince Harry can ‘last a day or two’ but ‘can’t maintain popularity

Prince Harry warned his brand could perhaps “last a day, two days” but cannot be sustained.

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Tom Bower, issued these claims and sentiments.

He broke all these thoughts and feelings down during his interview with the Daily Express US.

He started the entire conversation off by referencing the possibility of continued of their relationship.

He even went as far as to say “They've [Harry and Meghan] got their own brand” but “the question is how long they can sustain it.”

Because even though “Netflix, Spotify and his book created a lot of money, created a lot of publicity. It gave them a particular niche.”

Still “all this success is very transitory, especially in America” the expert also noted.

Because its something that “lasts a day, two days, but there's no substance there.”

More From Entertainment:

DC throws 'grieving Aquaman' pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols

DC throws 'grieving Aquaman' pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols
Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him video

Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him

Meghan Markle has ‘lost’ her engagement ring from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has ‘lost’ her engagement ring from Prince Harry
Toronto International Film Festival opens amid Hollywood strikes

Toronto International Film Festival opens amid Hollywood strikes

'Suits' star Patrick J.Adams mentions Meghan Markle in Instagram bio

'Suits' star Patrick J.Adams mentions Meghan Markle in Instagram bio

Fans hail Kano’s ‘phenomenal’ acting in ‘superb’ final season of Top Boy

Fans hail Kano’s ‘phenomenal’ acting in ‘superb’ final season of Top Boy
Kris Jenner’s new pic leads to Ozempic use speculations among fans

Kris Jenner’s new pic leads to Ozempic use speculations among fans
Prince Harry is causing ‘burbling speculation’ about what’s ‘maritally rotten’

Prince Harry is causing ‘burbling speculation’ about what’s ‘maritally rotten’
Sibling rivalry at its peak in UK as Prince William and Harry jostle for attention video

Sibling rivalry at its peak in UK as Prince William and Harry jostle for attention

Jamie Foxx tackles Tommy Lee Jones’ legal battle in trailer for ‘The Burial’ video

Jamie Foxx tackles Tommy Lee Jones’ legal battle in trailer for ‘The Burial’
Prince Harry arrives in London ahead of Queen's death anniversary

Prince Harry arrives in London ahead of Queen's death anniversary

‘Less than supportive’: Joe Jonas faces accusations of pushing Sophie Turner to the brink

‘Less than supportive’: Joe Jonas faces accusations of pushing Sophie Turner to the brink