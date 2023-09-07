Fans hail Kano’s ‘phenomenal’ acting in ‘superb’ final season of Top Boy

Fans laud the 'brilliant' ending to 'Top Boy' and deem it 'one of U.K's best written' dramas

Top Boy’s avid fans are more than happy with the “brilliant” series’ ending that dropped on Netflix on Thursday.

The Final Chapter of the series had been eagerly awaited by fans of the show, and those who shared their thoughts on Twitter expressed their satisfaction with how it concluded.

In this third series, viewers are immersed in ongoing dramatic storylines within the East London estate of Summerhouse. The series, known for portraying the fictional lives of London's prominent drug dealers and their respective gangs, is led by characters Sully (Kano) and Dushane (Ashley Walters).

A teaser trailer released the previous month hinted at an ultimate showdown between the two central characters, following the shocking season-ending scene in which Sully fatally shot Jamie (Micheal Ward).

Fans, who watched the new series on the same day it was released, took to Twitter to share their enthusiasm, with one fan exclaiming, “Top boy ending is mad!”

Another devoted fan wrote, “I haven't booked any work in for this afternoon because top boy is back on Netflix so actually made some time for me it's the best show I have ever seen it's brilliant.”

A third excited fan wrote: “Top Boy being back has made my day!”

A fourth hailed Kano’s performance as Slly, “Kano deserves way more acting roles. His performance in Top Boy is phenomenal. Best thing about it if you ask me!”

Someone else said: “Top boy finished. Gutted its ended but what an end. The final scenes with @AshleyWalters82 and @TheRealKanodeserve all the awards going!”

Another fan of the show celebrated it’s “superb’ end, “Done. Dusted. Superb final season of what is probably one of the UKs best written drama. Top notch acting. Loved it. Brilliant #TopBoyNetflix #TopBoy.”

“The fact that this is the last top boy is emotional. Everything good must come to an end,” wrote another fan emotionally.

Official synopsis for the hit series reads: “Sully's actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane.”

“As new shared problems arise, everything they've built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire.”

“Can they coexist by the rules of the road they've lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?”