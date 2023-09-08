Church of Scientology faces law's fury over Danny Masterson rape case?

Practising Scientologist Danny Masterson was ordered behind bars for 30 years for multiple rapes. However, the inquiry into the Church’s alleged involvement in tilting the case in favour of That '70s Show star is open to question.

Speaking on the matter, L.A. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Muelle was quizzed, “Will the Church of Scientology be investigated for obstruction of justice in regards to Danny Masterson’s case?

The official responded, “I can’t confirm or deny anything about that.”

In the explosive case, the Church’s presence was hard to ignore as the three women who accused the 47-year-old of raping them, two decades ago, were previously part of the secretive religion. While, the harsh critic of the church, ex-Scientalogist Leah Remini, was also to boost the morale of the victims.



One of the prominent members of the Church, Danny’s victims alleged that the religious institution discouraged them from knocking on authorities' doors. Prosecutors accused the Church of shielding the now-jailed actor of heinous crimes, which, in return, gave way to a sense of entitlement in him.



Expanding on the Church’s alleged role of a facilitator, one victim told the judge she had been a “brainwashed member” of Scientology at the assault time, claiming the church had made “concerted efforts” to cover up Masterson’s behaviour. She also alleged "my privacy invaded almost daily by the cult of Scientology,” after breaking the silence.

Responding to the accusations, the Church said there was "not a scintilla of evidence supporting the scandalous allegations that the Church harassed the accusers," per BBC.

A fervent supporter of the controversial faith, Danny doubled down on his loyalty to the religion and squashed criticism of the Scientalogy's questionable practices.



“I work, I have a family and I'm a spiritual being who likes to understand why things happen in the world and want to learn more so that I can have them not affect me adversely, he told Paper Magazine in 2015. “So if that's weird, then, well, you can go **** yourself.”

