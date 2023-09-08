 
Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck, one shocking common 'red flag' revealed

Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck have seemingly nothing in common besides that they are admiringly great actors. But an expert has found one connection rather damaging.

In a conversation with The U.S. Sun, the body language expert Judi James has drawn parallel from the Dune star's recent public smooch with girlfriend Kylie Jenner to the Academy-winner's lip-lock to his boo Jennifer Lopez at the 2003 Oscars.

Surprisingly, the 27-year-old planted a distracted kiss on the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister's lip, looking away and eyes open, similar to what the Batman star does with the popstar.

Highlighting the gesture, the expert mentioned the duo called it quits after the incident.

"Timothée's kissing performance mirrors Ben Affleck's red flag gesture with Jennifer Lopez at the Oscars," she continued. "Ben kept his eyes open and fixed them away from her, as he kissed her."

Adding, "It was as if he was scouting around for something more interesting. Timothée seemed to be doing the same with Kylie."

"Overall, their signals are unsynchronized enough to suggest this relationship has yet to gel," James analyzed, "Kylie looked like an excited teenager whereas Timothée did not."

In April, the pair was romantically linked, but a tipster tattled to the outlet that the couple is dating for months secretly.

Meanwhile, Kylie parted ways with Travis Scott last year. Timothée shared a romantic bond with Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose from 2018 to 2020.

