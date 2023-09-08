 
Friday, September 08, 2023
Cole Bennett ‘lighting up’ Gigi Hadid’s world as Leonardo DiCaprio fling fizzles out

Friday, September 08, 2023

Gigi Hadid has seemingly moved on from her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio after finding new lover in music producer Cole Bennett.

The supermodel and Bennett have been friends for quite some time now; however, their relationship is now taking a new direction.

According to Us Weekly, an insider revealed that Hadid “moving in a romantic direction” after she was spotted with Bennett twice in the span of a few weeks.

“They’ve been friends for a few years,” the source added. “They’ve been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together.”

Speaking of Hadid’s reaction on her new romance, the source said the model finds Bennett “refreshing,” adding, “He lights up around her.”

After her fling with the Titanic alum fizzled out, the model is said to be “ready for something more serious” even though she has not confirmed her romance with Bennett.

As for her relationship with DiCaprio, the insider said Hadid is still on good terms with the Hollywood star. “They see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends,” the source said.

Hadid and the Oscar winner “still talk on occasion,” the insider noted, adding that the duo “respect each other and have fun when they’re together” but are leaving things on a casual level.

Before concluding, the insider added, “[Gigi’s] more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career.” 

