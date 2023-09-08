Katie Price's daughter Princess photographed with shot glass: 'underage drinking?'

Katie Price has stirred controversy and potentially incurred the disapproval of her former spouse, Peter Andre, as photos surfaced showing her daughter, Princess, holding a shot glass, despite being below the legal drinking age.

The 45-year-old reality star was captured in images alongside her teenage daughter during a night out, where Princess was seen holding a shot glass containing pink liquid. It remains uncertain whether the liquid in the shot glass was alcoholic or not.

In the snapshots shared on social media, Katie was seated in a restaurant with her on-and-off fiancé, Carl Woods, and a circle of friends as drinks circulated around the table. Katie herself displayed a shot glass filled with pink liquid for the camera, while Princess was seen clinking hers with another individual at the table.

In the United Kingdom, it is against the law to sell alcohol to individuals under the age of 18, to purchase it for them, or for them to consume alcohol in licensed establishments like pubs or restaurants. However, individuals who are 16 or 17 years old can consume beer, wine, or cider when dining with an adult, but they are not allowed to purchase these beverages themselves.

An anonymous source relayed to The Sun, "Peter won't have been happy to see Princess out with her mum holding a shot glass. Even if it wasn't alcohol, it's not the best look for a sixteen-year-old, especially one in the public eye."

This incident follows Princess's recent disclosure about her career aspirations after revealing that she "didn't pass all" of her GCSE exams. She has taken to her Instagram Stories to share her plans now that she has completed her schooling, expressing excitement about her future endeavors.

During a Q&A session on Friday, Princess, who is already affiliated with the fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, shared her intention to pursue social media and beauty training as part of her upcoming ventures.