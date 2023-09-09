 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Prince Harry visits Windsor Castle without Meghan Markle for THIS reason

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly visited Windsor Castle to honour his grandmother late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson took to Twitter and claimed, “New: Prince Harry has visited St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle today on the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it has been confirmed.”

According to the royal expert, “The chapel (or rather area called the King George VI Memorial Chapel) is the final resting place of Her Late Majesty.”

According to Telegraph, Harry traveled to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday to make the private visit.

Earlier, the Duke of Sussex, who returned to UK for WellChild Awards on Thursday, paid a touching tribute to the queen.

In his speech at WellChild Awards, Prince Harry says, “I know, exactly one year on, [my grandmother] is looking down on all of us tonight—happy we are together—continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

