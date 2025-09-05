Jessica Williams gets honest about motherhood after freezing eggs

Jessica Williams shares real thoughts on motherhood after freezing eggs

Jessica Williams has frozen her eggs and thinks her Shrinking character Gaby Evans should do the same.

"I froze my eggs for the third time a couple of days ago, and maybe that for Gaby. Maybe there's something around there," she told People.

Going through the process didn’t make the actress want to have babies right away.

"It's funny, I was doing it, and it's so much work freezing your eggs. I was like, 'I still don't know if I want kids. I still don't know, but I'm just doing this just for insurance,' " she explained. "It didn't give me baby fever doing it."

"It gave me baby frostbite," she quipped. "It was insane. I am like, 'No, no.'"

Getting honest, she noted that having babies may not be something for her.

"I'm 36, so I think that might mean babies are not for me. I'm at this age. It might just mean they're not for me," she said, noting that she’s happy being an aunt and dog parent.

Sharing insight into the process, Jessica Williams said, "It's pretty gross and it's pretty intense, but it's normal. Freezing your eggs is not having a baby, but you do inject yourself with hormones and you do get cravings, and you do get really bloated."