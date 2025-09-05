Idris Elba does not ‘have the courage' for THIS one move

Idris Elba talks about not having ‘courage’

Idris Elba just revealed he doesn’t “have the courage” to enter politics.

The 52-year-old actor was recently tipped as a possible contender to run for London Mayor at the next election but the Luther star is firm over the fact he does not have what it takes to do politics.

Speaking to journalists at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, he explained: "I think you have to give it to people that enter politics – the life cycle and going on an educative curve to become a politician means that you have to adopt that courage really early because then you’re faced with these impossible predicaments.”

The Suicide Squad star continued, "It’s about your judgement then; it’s about what you know, what you’ve learned, what you’ve lived through, and your courage. So I learned I don’t have the courage to be in politics, that’s for sure!"

This comes after Elba was previously nominated as a potential candidate for the Labour party at the next mayoral election which is likely to be held in 2028.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Idris has star appeal - but he is also a thoughtful political campaigner. Labour have a choice about who we choose to run in London.”

They continued, "We can pick a Labour insider and try to make them famous. Or we can pick someone famous aligned with Labour. Idris would be at the absolute top of our wish list.”

Another insider added: "Idris is a long shot - but some in the party have talked about him."