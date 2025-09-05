 
Drew Barrymore stuns with raw revealtion on family trauma

Drew Barrymore grapples with a frightening emergency involving her child

Web Desk
September 05, 2025

Drew Barrymore opens up about the joy of being girl mom

Drew Barrymore has shared her daughter spent days in the ER after an e-bike accident.

The 50-year-old American actress showed up on Late Night with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, September 4, where she reflected on her close friendship with Colbert’s wife, Evelyn, and revealed the last time she wanted to meet her but had to cancel because her daughter got in an e-bike accident.

Barrymore, who shares her two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, said, “The last time we were supposed to get together, my daughter ended up having an accident. I was like, calling her…”

Colbert chimed, “And she’s fine.”

The Ever After star responded, “She’s fine, yes. Everything’s fine. My daughter, actually she got in an e-bike accident. In France, which sounds so fabulous. Yes, so we were in fabulous France and then she had an e-bike accident.”

"And she was like a mile out in the mountains and ripped her whole elbow open. It was completely just, we spent days in an E.R. in and out, she’s fine. But she ripped off her bra and turned it into a tourniquet, and I was like...,” Barrymore quipped.

Colbert mentioned that Barrymore raised her daughters right and asked if she had prepared her daughter at all.

“No! That’s just who she is. And I just marvel at her,” Drew Barrymore noted.

