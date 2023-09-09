 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate and Princess Anne appear on Rugby podcast

Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Three senior members of the British royal family are appearing on The Good The Bad & The Rugby, the world's most popular weekly rugby podcast, as the World Cup starts in France.

A podcast clip featuring Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Anne was shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday.

 "Great chatting all things rugby and much more on @GoodBadRugby," the caption accompanying the clip read. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to France for the Rugby World Cup.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate will attend the group stage match between England and Argentina in Marseille on Sept. 9, while William is set to watch Wales take on Fiji in a group stage match in Bordeaux on Sept. 10.

The Princess of Wales is patron of the Rugby Football Union that governs the game in England, while William is a longstanding patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Princess Annee, who is the Patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, will attend the Scotland vs. Ireland Rugby World Cup International in France on October 7, 2023.

