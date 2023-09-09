 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
German, UK governments stand behind Prince Harry

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Prince Harry's future as an independent individual may not be as bleak as some British tabloids would want royal fans to believe.

The Duke of Sussex is often targeted by the tabloid media for one reason or another. A plethora of articles are published by the unforgiving media every time Prince Harry is involved in an activity with the aim of giving back to society. 

His recently released Netflix docuseries was called a failure within an hour after it had premiered on the streaming giant.

The Duke of Sussex was mocked for being shunned by his family when he arrived in London this week to attend the WellChild Awards.

What should worry his critics more is Prince Harry's efforts at the Invictus Games have been endorsed by the government of Germany and the defence ministries of both the UK and Germany.

UK Maritime Component Command's video posted to Twitter is a prove of how excited are the military men to witness the Invictus Games in Germany. 




