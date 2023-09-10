 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicolas Cage applauds 'Dream Scenario' as a perfect on-page project

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Nicolas Cage applauds 'Dream Scenario' as a perfect on-page project 

Nicolas Cage recently graced the stage of the "Midnight Madness Event", at the world premiere of Kristopher Borgli's Dream Scenario, in which Cage plays the lead.

Cage hailed the movie as one of the very few projects, including Raising Arizona, Vampire's Kiss, and Leaving Las Vegas, that he played, as they seemed perfect on the page.

The movie follows a setting in which a humdrum professor named Paul Mathews starts appearing in people's dreams both sexually and physically.

According to Deadline, Cage could relate to Matthews becoming a social media sensation. Talking about his character in the movie, the Oscar-winning artist said, "There was no acting. I felt like I had life experience."

Cage went on to describe an incident when someone posted a video compilation of him freaking out and meltdown moments from different movies and titled the video, "Nicolas Cage loses his shit."

He explained that he could not do anything to stop it, neither legally nor physically. "So I just kept looking at it."

The actor stated that he read the Dream Scenario and said, "Yes, now I can turn this lead into a little bit of gold!’”

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran breaks discouraging news to concert-awaiting fans

Ed Sheeran breaks discouraging news to concert-awaiting fans
Kamala Harris declares hip-hop the ultimate 'American Art Form' at historic event

Kamala Harris declares hip-hop the ultimate 'American Art Form' at historic event
'Poor Things' one major win bright Oscars chances?

'Poor Things' one major win bright Oscars chances?
Ashton Kutcher's 'creepy' comments resurfaces amid Masterson controversy

Ashton Kutcher's 'creepy' comments resurfaces amid Masterson controversy

'Deadpool 3' filmmaker shares key update about MCU film

'Deadpool 3' filmmaker shares key update about MCU film
'The Nun 2' spooks box-office as competitors scare away

'The Nun 2' spooks box-office as competitors scare away

Stormzy and Maya Jama seek couples' therapy to strengthen their reunion

Stormzy and Maya Jama seek couples' therapy to strengthen their reunion
Sharon Osbourne reveals desire to move Ozzy back to London amid health woes video

Sharon Osbourne reveals desire to move Ozzy back to London amid health woes
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's latest less-steamy appearance gets online

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's latest less-steamy appearance gets online
Robert De Niro appears trimmed and fit, following 80th birthday bash

Robert De Niro appears trimmed and fit, following 80th birthday bash

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis on Danny Masterson letter: 'It was for the judge only'

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis on Danny Masterson letter: 'It was for the judge only'
Katie Price dissolves lip fillers in painful procedure before 'starting fresh'

Katie Price dissolves lip fillers in painful procedure before 'starting fresh'