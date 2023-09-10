Nicolas Cage applauds 'Dream Scenario' as a perfect on-page project

Nicolas Cage recently graced the stage of the "Midnight Madness Event", at the world premiere of Kristopher Borgli's Dream Scenario, in which Cage plays the lead.



Cage hailed the movie as one of the very few projects, including Raising Arizona, Vampire's Kiss, and Leaving Las Vegas, that he played, as they seemed perfect on the page.

The movie follows a setting in which a humdrum professor named Paul Mathews starts appearing in people's dreams both sexually and physically.

According to Deadline, Cage could relate to Matthews becoming a social media sensation. Talking about his character in the movie, the Oscar-winning artist said, "There was no acting. I felt like I had life experience."

Cage went on to describe an incident when someone posted a video compilation of him freaking out and meltdown moments from different movies and titled the video, "Nicolas Cage loses his shit."

He explained that he could not do anything to stop it, neither legally nor physically. "So I just kept looking at it."

The actor stated that he read the Dream Scenario and said, "Yes, now I can turn this lead into a little bit of gold!’”