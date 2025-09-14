Ethan Slater gushes over Ariana Grande amid tour hype

Ethan Slater just praised his girlfriend, Ariana Grande, her upcoming eternal sunshine tour and her fanbase, known as the Arianators.

In a candid conversation with PEOPLE magazine on the Gen V season 2 premiere red carpet in West Hollywood, the 33-year-old Wicked actor gave his message to Ariana’s fans who waited hours in line to buy her tickets but left empty-handed.

“Ari’s fans are unbelievable and incredible and ferocious in their support of her — and it’s a beautiful thing,” he said.

Ethan further mentioned, “And I really hope that there are other opportunities to see her perform. It’s really intense, and I’ve been sort of following along, but it’s kind of an amazing thing that so many people wanna see her shows, you know? Like what a beautiful thing.”

The God Is A Woman hitmaker, who has been romantically linked to her boyfriend since July 2023, announced her 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour on August 28.

This would mark Ariana’s first tour in six years following her Sweetener World Tour in 2019, which sold out almost immediately during presale and general sale, leaving many fans upset who couldn’t buy tickets.

Tickets have been sold out everywhere despite the fact that just days after winning Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, Ariana Grande did add more dates to her tour due to high demand.