Margot Robbie gives exciting update amid ‘Barbie 2' rumors

Margot Robbie addresses ‘Barbie 2’ rumors

Margot Robbie just gave an update on the highly-anticipated Barbie sequel.

The 35-year-old Hollywood star, who produced and starred as Barbie in the 1.4 billion dollar box office blockbuster, says there won't be a follow-up any time soon.

“I've realised the thing that I get the most satisfaction from in life is things or people reaching their full potential,” Margot said in her latest interview.

The Suicide Squad star further stated, “Barbie was a movie that reached its full potential. Like, everything I wanted for it happened. There's nothing more satisfying than that.’

When asked by Stellar Magazine if there were any plans for a sequel, Margot straightforwardly replied, “There's nothing right now.”

Margot, who welcomed her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley in October, is currently set to star alongside the famous Colin Farrell in a new romantic fantasy movie - A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

“The script was exquisite and felt very original, magical and romantic, and I wanted to do a love story,' she said and added cheekily that 'I would obviously love to do a love story with Colin Farrell,” she spilled.

In the film, the two play characters that meet by chance and relive major turning points of their lives and when they discover a strange door in the woods that is a portal to their pasts, Margot and Colin’s characters witness their core memories together.

It is pertinent to mention that Margot Robbie took a break from the limelight after giving birth and opened up about motherhood saying, “It's like, [when] you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don't need to because they get it, and if they don't, it's probably just really boring to hear.”

“So, it's kind of like, It's the best, you know?” she concluded.