Miley Cyrus cheers on dad Billy Ray's romance with Elizabeth Hurley

Miley Cyrus expresses happiness for father Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus just stated she’s thrilled that her father, Bill Ray Cyrus, has found love again with Elizabeth Hurley.

The blossoming romance between the Achy Breaky Heart singer and the social media model seems to be growing even stronger as the couple attended Wednesday's National Television Awards together, five months after making their relationship public.

It is pertinent to mention that Billy split with Miley’s mom, Tish, in 2022, after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Tish has since then moved on with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell and the pair tied the knot in August 2023.

Now, Miley has opened up about her parents' new relationships, saying she's just happy to see them both in love again.

According to The Mirror, she said, “When you are younger, I think you just view your parents as mom and dad rather than individuals with feelings, with faults, with their own story.”

The Flowers hitmaker further mentioned, “The most important thing for both my parents is that they are happy, and it's clear to see they both are.”

This comes a few days after Billy and Elizabeth graced the red carpet of the National Television Awards.

The influencer wore a dazzling silver sheer gown from Zhiago that showed off her slim physique, with a plunging neckline and thigh-high split.

Meanwhile Billy wore an all-black attire for the event that included a suede jacket and black trousers with what appeared to be a buttoned design going up the sides.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley were also joined by her son Damian, and looked delighted to have her son and her partner by her side.