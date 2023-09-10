 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Kathryn Dennis on sharing custody of kids with ex Thomas Ravenel: ‘The most difficult pain’

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel met on the set of Southern Charm in 2014
Kathryn Dennis, the former Southern Charm star, 32, has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about the struggles that she and other co-parents often encounter when they have shared custody, which can result in intermittent access to their children.

In the caption of her post, accompanied by several images of herself and her two children, daughter Kensington (Kensie), 9, and son St. Julien (Saint), 7, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and fellow reality star Thomas Ravenel, Dennis wrote a touching message to her kids: "When I am with you I feel so alive again…even when you can't see me or hear me, I am always thinking of you…know that our love connects us by an invisible string, always."

“I know that we will make it through these tough times and they won’t last forever,” she continued.

Dennis and Ravenel have been engaged in a contentious custody battle and have exchanged allegations since their separation in 2016. The couple initially crossed paths when Dennis joined the show in 2014 as a friend of the cast, and they subsequently embarked on an on-and-off romantic relationship.

In her Instagram post, the internet personality also expressed her solidarity, sending strength to fellow co-parents who may be facing similar challenges.

“No matter the situation, being without your children is the most difficult pain you must carry each and every day you are without them,” she said. “It’s so unnatural and such a drawn out devastation. We need each others love and support — here’s to hope for the future.”

Alongside the heartfelt message, she also shared three snaps of her having fun with her two children. 

