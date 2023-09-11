Madonna offers support and guidance to Britney Spears amidst divorce drama

Madonna is reportedly helping Britney Spears make a banging return to the music industry following the latter's split with her estranged husband, Sam Asghari.



The 65-year-old pop star is reportedly also offering relationship advice to her old pal and fellow singer, Britney Spears.

Britney's husband filed for divorce last month, citing irreconcilable differences; however, it was also revealed by several media outlets that Britney had been accused of being unfaithful in her marriage to Sam Asghari.

According to the Mirror, a source close to Madonna revealed to Radar Online, "The Material Girl singer feels it’s time for Britney to be shown love, guidance, and support instead of being manipulated or taken advantage of. She’d love for her to come on tour."

Madonna and Britney have been friends since they performed together with Christine Aguilera on the VMA stage 20 years ago.

Despite her ongoing divorce, Britney appears to be in no mood to give up her partying lifestyle, as she recently showed off her latest tattoo, a snake on her lower back, and the songstress continues to share racy videos on her social media pages.