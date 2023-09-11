 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Nicolas Cage continues hilarious tradition: Daughter's birthday before TIFF

Nicolas Cage has noted that celebrating his baby daughter's birthday a day before the Toronto International Film Festival is becoming a tradition. 

The actor quipped that he gets transported from his daughter's birthday to the festival every year.

The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor welcomed his daughter last year (2022) with his wife, Riko Sahibata.

The actor added a humorous touch to his presence at TIFF as he talked candidly about his appearance for the world premiere of his film Dream Scenario, which is set to be released on November 10, 2023.

Dream Scenario (2023) - OFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILER

In an interview with People magazine, the actor said, "Just yesterday I celebrated my daughter Francesca Coppola's first daughter, and today I am here."

He added, "It's becoming a tradition. It's a good tradition, and I feel like I am being transported."

His new movie, Dream Scenario, is written by Kristoffer Borgli (the director of the movie) and Ari Aster (co-producer).

The film's summary narrates the setting of the story as it follows a professor who becomes an overnight celebrity.

The first look of the movie shared by the festival in August featured Cage in an unrecognizable appearance as he rocked a balding head of hair, grey beard, and glasses.

