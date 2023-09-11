Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul panics over singer's dream of having a baby

Adele has her beau Rich Paul concerned as the singer refuses to slow down while the couple is trying to have a baby, claimed an insider.



The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker recently fell backstage due to sciatica during her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, which has added to Paul’s worries.

According to Closer Magazine, Adele and Paul badly want to expand their family, however, the singer refuses to take a break.

The insider shared that the sports agent does not think it’s a good idea for Adele to get pregnant during her residency, especially now that she has suffered an injury.

After Paul’s pleas, Adele has agreed to take rest after the residency ends, but her residency has been given an extended run.

“That’s more than two months away and Rich hates the thought of her papering over the cracks until then, pushing her body to the limit and risking more of these collapses,” the source said.

“He’s telling her money’s the least of her priorities right now, and not to worry about anything except her health. If that means putting herself on bed rest, then so be it!”

Speaking of the lovebirds’ desire to start a family, the insider said, “Adele and Rich have been trying to get pregnant for a while and don’t have any intention of giving up on that dream.”

“But it’s a concern that she’s dealing with this condition, since it would be a nightmare scenario to be coping with during a pregnancy.”