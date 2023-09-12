 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicole Kidman reacts to Amy Schumer's U.S. Open insult

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Nicole Kidman reacts to Amy Schumers U.S. Open insult
Nicole Kidman reacts to Amy Schumer's U.S. Open insult

Nicole Kidman remains unfazed by Amy Schumer's U.S. Open dig as she delivered a befitting response with a broad smile and radiant outfit.

Appearing at the annual Charity Day event in New York City, the Academy- winner looked incredible in a mint green dress, which complimented her slim figure as she rocked the outfit with baby pink heels.

Nicole Kidman reacts to Amy Schumers U.S. Open insult

The public appearance comes after the Trainwreck star mocked the 56-year-old for having an intense look amid the women's singles final.

Sharing the 56-year-old's photo, the comedian captioned, "This how human sit."

Following the post, fans blast the actress for being mean to Nicole.

“Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now,” one user commented under the post assorted by Page Six.

Another added, “Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror.”

“This post seems beneath you. What point are you trying to make here?” a third opined.

“Wow so mean! I expected one of my favourite comedians to have more respect for other people’s feelings than this,” a fourth wrote.

However, Nicole has given the cold shoulder to the controversy, as insiders confided to Daily Mail that she was unbothered by the furore.

"It's kind of silly and she's not fazed."

More From Entertainment:

Taryn Manning drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for apologising over Danny Masterson support

Taryn Manning drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for apologising over Danny Masterson support
'Batgirl' directors remember 'biggest disappointment' of career

'Batgirl' directors remember 'biggest disappointment' of career
Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury forces Aerosmith to reschedule tour dates

Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury forces Aerosmith to reschedule tour dates
When Michael Jackson thanked mom for 9/11 attack escape

When Michael Jackson thanked mom for 9/11 attack escape
Britney Spears on Sam Asghari divorce: 'She is doing great'

Britney Spears on Sam Asghari divorce: 'She is doing great'
Al Pacino hires Hollywood lawyer for custody battle with girlfriend video

Al Pacino hires Hollywood lawyer for custody battle with girlfriend
Scott Disick faces backlash for son's T-shirt featuring Khloe's indecent image

Scott Disick faces backlash for son's T-shirt featuring Khloe's indecent image
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner relationship not casual: insider

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner relationship not casual: insider

Kate Winslet bares it all on explicit 'Lee' scenes

Kate Winslet bares it all on explicit 'Lee' scenes
Kid Cudi sets the record straight on feud rumours with Timothee Chalamet video

Kid Cudi sets the record straight on feud rumours with Timothee Chalamet
Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari are expecting first child together

Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari are expecting first child together

Drew Barrymore and Writers Guild America standoff worsens

Drew Barrymore and Writers Guild America standoff worsens