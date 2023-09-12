 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Prince William and Kate's rugby podcast gets over 1.5 million views

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

A podcast featuring Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Royal received more than one million views on YouTube in two days.

They made a surprise appearance alongside Mike Tindall and Princess Anne on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast before travelling to France.

The four royals shared plenty of anecdotes of their own sporting adventures and why rugby and other physical activities hold a special place in their hearts.

During the podcast, Kate Middleton teased her husband when Prince William recounted how he used to play rugby in school when he was growing up.

Princess of Wales playfully responded: "Did you? Did you?"

