Jamie Lynn Spears spills the beans on her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner

Jamie Lynn Spears has joined 'Dancing with the Stars' for it's upcoming season

For the upcoming season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, Jamie Lynn Spears, known for her roles in Zoey 101 and Sweet Magnolias, will be showcasing her dancing skills.

The announcement was made on Good Morning America by ABC, where they also revealed that Charity Lawson from The Bachelorette and Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules will be among the contestants vying for the prestigious Mirrorball Trophy.

Spears will be partnered with Alan Bersten, marking them as the first couple to be officially announced for this season.

Asked if she was ready for it, Spears, 32, told GMA, "I don't know if one can ever be 100% ready to take on something this big; I didn't realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I'm ready to challenge myself."

The actress then revealed that she'll be donating her weekly earnings to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA amid strikes. "While everybody else in my community is on strike, I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work.”

“So I figured I'll do this and I will donate my weekly salary... to just give back to them at a time where they can't give back to themselves," she said.

Her partner Bersten, 29, revealed that rehearsals are already underway, and spilled the beans on their bond. "We had our first rehearsal and it was great," he said. "Jamie Lynn is so hard-working and so dedicated and it's actually so much fun. We get along so well."

"He’s been wonderful," Spears added. "My family got to meet him and he’s been great. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else."