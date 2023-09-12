Olivia Rodrigo FINALLY breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud rumors: 'Nothing to say'

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift were once openly supportive of each other

For quite some time, there have been rumors and speculation regarding a possible rift or feud between Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.

When Olivia, 20, initially rose to fame, both she and Taylor, who is 33, were openly supportive of each other.

However, communication between them appeared to dwindle after Olivia credited Taylor as a co-writer on some tracks from her debut album, Sour.

Now, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Olivia has finally addressed the rumors surrounding her alleged feud with Taylor, along with various other topics.

“I don’t have beef with anyone. I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say. There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories,” she said of the rumors.

During the interview, Olivia was further questioned about the writing credits on her album Sour. In July 2021, Taylor Swift was added to the writing credits of Olivia's song Deja Vu after Olivia revealed that the bridge of the song was inspired by Taylor's hit track, Cruel Summer.

Additionally, Taylor was credited as a writer for Olivia's song 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back due to its similarities to Taylor's New Year's Day.

Olivia was asked about her thoughts on these writing credits and how she felt about the fact that these credits were at the center of the feud rumors.

“I was a little caught off guard. At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Is that the phrase?” she said. “It’s not something that I was super involved in. It was more team-on-team. So, I wouldn’t be the best person to ask," Olivia shared.

When asked if she would ever ask any artist for writing credits, the Vampire hitmaker replied in the negative.

“I don’t think I would ever personally do that. But who’s to say where I’ll be in 20, 30 years. All that I can do is write my songs and focus on what I can control.”