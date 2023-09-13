Shakira rides the crowd wave to receive 2023 VMAs video vanguard award

Shakira soared into the ranks of VMA icons at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. The accomplished Colombian singer, at the age of 46, was honored with the prestigious video vanguard award, recognizing her lifetime achievements.

Wyclef Jean, her collaborator on the hit "Hips Don’t Lie," had the privilege of presenting her with the honorary Moon Person trophy. As he did so, the enthusiastic crowd erupted into chants of her name, and he praised her as a "musical genius."

In her acceptance speech, Shakira expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you MTV. Thank you for being such a big part of my career since I was only 18 years old."

The "She Wolf" artist proceeded to extend her appreciation to several individuals who had played pivotal roles in shaping her visual history, as well as acknowledging her record label and her parents.

Notably, she also seized the moment to thank her two children, Milan and Sasha, aged 9 and 7, respectively, who accompanied her to the event. With a heartfelt message, she shared, "Thank you so much for cheering me up and for making me feel that mama can do it all," addressing her children in the audience.

Shakira also expressed her gratitude to her devoted fans, remarking, "And, especially, I want to share this award with my fans, who always, always support me through thick and thin. Thank you so much for being my army and for helping me fight all my battles."

Switching to Spanish for the latter part of her speech, she dedicated the award to her supporters, with a special nod to her Latin American fan base, saying, "Lo quiero muchísimo," which translates to "I love you very much."

Before receiving the award, the Grammy-winning artist graced the stage in a dazzling, nude-colored ensemble, showcasing her signature dance moves through a medley of fan-favorite songs. Her electrifying performance began inside a large box onstage and ended amidst the audience, featuring hits like "She Wolf," "Te Felicito," "Objection (Tango)," "Whenever, Wherever," and "Hips Don’t Lie." The performance reached its crescendo with "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53."

Throughout this career-spanning performance, Shakira had the entire audience, including celebrities such as Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, and Måneskin, up on their feet, dancing alongside her. She even treated the crowd to a guitar solo during "Objection (Tango)."