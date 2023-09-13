MTV VMAs 2023 round-up: Here's the complete list of winners

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
MTV VMAs 2023 is believed to be the most-awaited awards show for the pop artists, especially this year as it saw tons of new albums and songs' releases.
The night at Prudential Center in Newark celebrated artists from around the globe, including Shakira, Taylor Swift, Jungkook, and Stray Kids.
Here's a list of the winners from VMAs 2023:
Doja Cat – Attention
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy
SZA – Kill Bill
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
KAROL G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (WINNER)
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
SZA – Kill Bill
GloRilla
Ice Spice (WINNER)
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I'm Good (Blue)
Post Malone, Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On
KAROL G, Shakira – TQG (WINNER)
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – Creepin' (Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Demi Lovato – Swine
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
P!NK – TRUSTFALL
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (WINNER)
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE
GloRilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl (WINNER)
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin ft Future – Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – Stay
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – Creepin' (Remix)
SZA – Shirt (WINNER)
Toosii – Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love In The Way
aespa – Girls
BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid
SEVENTEEN – Super
Stray Kids – S-Class (WINNER)
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Sugar Rush Ride
Ayra Starr – Rush
Burna Boy – It's Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys – UNAVAILABLE
Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana
Libianca – People
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down (WINNER)
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– 2 Sugar
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake – Falling Back
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (WINNER)
BLACKPINK – Pink Venom - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX) (WINNER)
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Choreography by Charm LaDonna
Jonas Brothers – Waffle House - Choreography by Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion – Her - Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco – Middle Of A Breakup - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You
October 2022: JVKE – golden hour
November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – Colorado
January 2023: Sam Ryder – All The Way Over
February 2023: Armani White – GOATED
March 2023: FLETCHER – Becky's So Hot
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Sugar Rush Ride (WINNER)
May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
June 2023: FLO – Losing You
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That Part
blink-182 – EDGING
boygenius – the film
Fall Out Boy – Hold Me Like A Grudge
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace (WINNER)
Paramore – This Is Why
Thirty Seconds To Mars – Stuck
Foo Fighters – The Teacher
Linkin Park – Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue
Måneskin – THE LONELIEST (WINNER)
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Muse – You Make Me Feel Like It's Hallowee
Anitta – Funk Rave – Republic Records (WINNER)
Bad Bunny – WHERE SHE GOES
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola
KAROL G, Shakira – TQG
ROSALÍA – DESPECHÁ
Shakira – Acróstico
Alicia Keys – If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny – El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato – Swine
Dove Cameron – Breakfast (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons – Crushed
Maluma – La Reina
Anti-Hero also bagged awards for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects. Doja Cat's Attention bagged an award for the Best Art Direction while Olivia Rodrigo's vampire won for Best Editing.