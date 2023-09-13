MTV VMAs 2023 round-up: Here's the complete list of winners

MTV VMAs 2023 is believed to be the most-awaited awards show for the pop artists, especially this year as it saw tons of new albums and songs' releases.

The night at Prudential Center in Newark celebrated artists from around the globe, including Shakira, Taylor Swift, Jungkook, and Stray Kids.

Here's a list of the winners from VMAs 2023:

1. Video of the Year:

Doja Cat – Attention

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo – vampire

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

SZA – Kill Bill

2. Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

3. Song of the Year:



Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (WINNER)

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

SZA – Kill Bill

4. Best New Artist:

GloRilla

Ice Spice (WINNER)

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

5. Best Collaboration:

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I'm Good (Blue)

Post Malone, Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On

KAROL G, Shakira – TQG (WINNER)

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – Creepin' (Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

6. Best Pop Song:

Demi Lovato – Swine

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – vampire

P!NK – TRUSTFALL

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (WINNER)

7. Best Hip-Hop:

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE

GloRilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl (WINNER)

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin ft Future – Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

8. Best R&B:

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – Stay

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – Creepin' (Remix)

SZA – Shirt (WINNER)

Toosii – Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love In The Way

9. Best K-Pop:

aespa – Girls

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid

SEVENTEEN – Super

Stray Kids – S-Class (WINNER)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Sugar Rush Ride

10. Best Afrobeats:

Ayra Starr – Rush

Burna Boy – It's Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys – UNAVAILABLE

Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana

Libianca – People

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down (WINNER)

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– 2 Sugar

11. Best Direction:

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake – Falling Back

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Megan Thee Stallion – Her

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (WINNER)

12. Best Choreography:

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX) (WINNER)

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – Waffle House - Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – Her - Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco – Middle Of A Breakup - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

13.Push Performance of the Year:

August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You

October 2022: JVKE – golden hour

November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – Colorado

January 2023: Sam Ryder – All The Way Over

February 2023: Armani White – GOATED

March 2023: FLETCHER – Becky's So Hot

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Sugar Rush Ride (WINNER)

May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana

June 2023: FLO – Losing You

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That Part

14. Best Alternative:

blink-182 – EDGING

boygenius – the film

Fall Out Boy – Hold Me Like A Grudge

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace (WINNER)

Paramore – This Is Why

Thirty Seconds To Mars – Stuck

15. Best Rock:

Foo Fighters – The Teacher

Linkin Park – Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue

Måneskin – THE LONELIEST (WINNER)

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Muse – You Make Me Feel Like It's Hallowee

16. Best Latin:

Anitta – Funk Rave – Republic Records (WINNER)

Bad Bunny – WHERE SHE GOES

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola

KAROL G, Shakira – TQG

ROSALÍA – DESPECHÁ

Shakira – Acróstico

17. Video for Good

Alicia Keys – If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny – El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato – Swine

Dove Cameron – Breakfast (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons – Crushed

Maluma – La Reina

Anti-Hero also bagged awards for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects. Doja Cat's Attention bagged an award for the Best Art Direction while Olivia Rodrigo's vampire won for Best Editing.