Lizzo avoids humiliation by skipping VMAs 2023 amid harassment lawsuit

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Lizzo was nowhere to be seen at the prestigious MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2023 amid her ongoing sexual and racial harassment lawsuit.

The About Damn Time singer presumably skipped the ceremony to save herself from any embarrassing situation, claimed fans on social media.

Despite receiving five nods at last year’s event, the singer did not receive a single nomination this year since she hasn’t been pushing out new music while she travels the globe for her tour.

Lizzo received the shock of her life after her former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, accused her of alleged sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment and discrimination in the lawsuit filed against her, her company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of her dance team.

Reacting to the accusations, Lizzo dismissed the “outrageous” sexual harassment and bullying allegations against her by former dancers in a lawsuit.

Taking to Instagram, the singer issued a statement, writing, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.”

She added, “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised.”

