Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate son Yug’s 13th birthday

Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are celebrating the 13th birthday of their son Yug Devgn.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress shared a sweet photo with Yug with a heartfelt birthday message.

She tweeted, “Happy happy 13th birthday baby boy. This day will never come again in ur life. It’s momentous for the both of us .. u because u become a young adult and me because I now have a young adult as a child . Love you to bits and pieces” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Ajay also took to Instagram and posted a photo with the son to wish him a very happy birthday.

He wrote, “He's outgrowing my lap already. Happy birthday beta... thoda ahiste ahiste bada ho yaar.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Ajay and Kajol's son a very happy birthday.



Ajay and Kajol have been married for over twenty years. The couple had tied the knot on February 24, 1999 and share two children daughter Nysa Devgn and son Yug Devgn.