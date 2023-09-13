Ice Spice and Ben Affleck brainstorm new drink name in Dunkin' Donuts’ ad

file footage





The Oscar-winning actor, Ben Affleck, renowned for his affinity for Dunkin' Donuts, has now been elevated to the position of “brand ambassador,” appearing in the chain's latest advertisement.

In this advertisement, Ben stars alongside rapper Ice Spice, and it made its debut during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night, sparking excitement among fans.

This isn't Ben's first collaboration with Dunkin', as he previously made an appearance in their ads, even working at a Dunkin' drive-through in their February ad aired during the Super Bowl.

In the new ad, Ben is seen having a marketing meeting with Ice Spice as they brainstorm names for a new drink.

Opening the clip, the star says “Things with Dunkin are going well, big promotion, they made me brand ambassador.”

The 23-year-old artist appeared impeccable, wearing her trademark orange hair straight and adorning a dazzling sparkly Princess necklace.

Receiving the title of the "People's Princess" from her fans earlier this year, the Munch hitmaker embraced the moniker.

“At first, I was confused. I was like, ‘Um, Princess Diana? Out of everybody?’ But [then] I was like, ‘F–k it, she’s iconic.’”

The scene then transitions to him and the rapper as they deliberate on what name to give to the upcoming seasonal beverage.

“We've got to come up with a drink name, but it's not easy right? Nowadays with social media, the kids, it's got to be authentic right? How are people going to connect you with Dunkin?” asks Ben.

Ice Spice replies: “Hey I'm a Dunkin guru.”

“I'm not seeing it,” says Ben.

“Ice Spice, my fans are the munchkins...Ice Spice Munchkins drink,” suggests the Barbie rapper, And the new drink is created.