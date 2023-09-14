 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Corey Feldman files for legal separation from estranged wife Courtney

American actor Corey Feldman has decided to make his split with estranged wife Courtney official as he has filed for a legal separation in court.

Corey is not seeking a divorce at the moment and has filed for legal separation, citing the usual reason used by many celebrities to end their marriage, i.e., irreconcilable differences.

According to TMZ, the documents obtained by the publication reveal that the Goonies star listed June 22, 2023, as their official separation date. 

The couple got married in 2016, four years after their first meeting at Playboy Mansion, and stayed together for almost six years and five months before announcing their split.

The documents reveal that the actor wants to block the court's ability to grant spousal support to Courtney. The couple doesn't share any children, so there will be no issue related to child support.

Back in August 2023, Corey announced his split from his wife Courtney, citing his ongoing health issues. He added at that time that he would always love Courtney. 

