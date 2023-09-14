Shakira takes a swipe at ex Gerard Pique in upcoming music track

Shakira, the acclaimed Colombian singer, appeared to take a swipe at her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Pique, using her music.



The 45-year-old singer previously released a diss track aimed at her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

According to the Daily Mail, The Sun reports that the songstress has sent a powerful message by revealing the title of her new track. The title of the new track is The Boss.

The Boss is the title given to her by her footballer ex, Gerard's friends, who complained that she didn't hang out with them during their relationship. They gave her the title "La Patron" which means "The Boss".

The hitmaker also took a dig at Gerard during her recent performance at MTV's Video Music Awards (VMA), where she performed her song titled Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53, in which she lashed out at her ex.

Some of the lyrics from the song flow like this: "A lot of gyms. But work your brain a little bit too."

"I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

The singer received a standing ovation from the impressed crowd.