 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shakira takes a swipe at ex Gerard Pique in upcoming music track

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Shakira takes a swipe at ex Gerard Pique in upcoming music track

Shakira, the acclaimed Colombian singer, appeared to take a swipe at her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Pique, using her music. 

The 45-year-old singer previously released a diss track aimed at her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

According to the Daily Mail, The Sun reports that the songstress has sent a powerful message by revealing the title of her new track. The title of the new track is The Boss.

The Boss is the title given to her by her footballer ex, Gerard's friends, who complained that she didn't hang out with them during their relationship. They gave her the title "La Patron" which means "The Boss".

The hitmaker also took a dig at Gerard during her recent performance at MTV's Video Music Awards (VMA), where she performed her song titled Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53, in which she lashed out at her ex.

Some of the lyrics from the song flow like this: "A lot of gyms. But work your brain a little bit too."

"I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

The singer received a standing ovation from the impressed crowd. 

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater move-in together amid romance rumours video

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater move-in together amid romance rumours

Kanye West faces lawsuit over poor working conditions, dangerous demands from staff video

Kanye West faces lawsuit over poor working conditions, dangerous demands from staff

Meghan Markle shows 'dominance' with romantic gesture towards Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shows 'dominance' with romantic gesture towards Prince Harry
Peso Pluma faces death threats from drug cartel over Tijuana concert

Peso Pluma faces death threats from drug cartel over Tijuana concert
Demi Lovato talks about 'toxic' romance with 'That 70s Show' star: 'Daddy issues' video

Demi Lovato talks about 'toxic' romance with 'That 70s Show' star: 'Daddy issues'
Corey Feldman files for legal separation from estranged wife Courtney

Corey Feldman files for legal separation from estranged wife Courtney
Meghan Markle uses Prince Archie 'school story' as 'calculative' move in Germany? video

Meghan Markle uses Prince Archie 'school story' as 'calculative' move in Germany?
Doja Cat's VMA show: Fans insist on hidden message behind demonic imagery

Doja Cat's VMA show: Fans insist on hidden message behind demonic imagery
Kevin Costner's lawyer Laura Wasser reacts to ex-wife's $885,000 legal fee demand

Kevin Costner's lawyer Laura Wasser reacts to ex-wife's $885,000 legal fee demand
Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West ‘nowhere near’ North West

Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West ‘nowhere near’ North West
Nick Jonas scolds fans throwing bracelets at him during Jonas Brothers show

Nick Jonas scolds fans throwing bracelets at him during Jonas Brothers show

Leonardo DiCaprio’s gives award-worthy performance in new trailer for ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

Leonardo DiCaprio’s gives award-worthy performance in new trailer for ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’