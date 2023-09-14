 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Here’s why Prince Harry visited late Queen’s burial site despite historic royal rift

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Prince Harry paid an unexpected visit to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s burial site last week. Here are the details
Prince Harry reportedly paid a special visit to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s burial site when he visited the UK last week, even as he remains embroiled in an icy rift with the Royals.

According to US Weekly, the Duke of Sussex did not meet with any other members of his family but made a point to pay homage to the late Queen when he landed in the UK for the WellChild Awards; the visit coincided with the eve of his grandmother’s first death anniversary on September 8.

Dishing out details about Harry’s secret visit to St George’s Chapel last week on September 8, a royal source told the publication: “Everybody knows how close Harry and the queen had always been so visiting [her burial site] and being able to pay his respects meant the world to him.”

“Although Harry is living in the States now, the U.K. will always feel like home to him, so it felt very special that he was able to attend.”

As per the insider, the visit marked a ‘very meaningful experience’ for the Duke of Sussex, who is also said to be aware of how close the death anniversaries of his mom, Princess Diana, and his grandmother are; Diana died in a horrific car accident in late August, 1997.

Another source commented on the absence of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, while he paid homage to his late granny, saying: “This was something he needed to do alone.”

“Meghan stayed back with the kids and helped with a lot of last-minute work ahead of the Invictus Games,” the insider added.

It is pertinent to mention that after visiting the late Queen’s burial ground, Prince Harry jetted off to Dusseldorf, Germany, to kick off the Invictus Games, without meeting his father King Charles, or brother Prince William.

