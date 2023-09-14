 
Taylor Swift fans thrilled she’s dating ‘real man’ after Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy split

Taylor Swift’s fans were happy after news broke that she is dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce after Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy romances fizzled out.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker is rumoured to be dating the athlete after he revealed he tried to get in touch with the singer at one of her concerts during Eras tour.

"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," a source revealed, according to The Messenger, claiming the pair met up when she was in the Big Apple a few weeks ago.

The new sit well with her fans and followers as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their happiness over Swift dating Kelce.

“It’s about time she gets into her athlete era! she deserves a real man,” one user noted while another added, “Thank god shes finally done with malnourished singers and actors.”

Another tweeted, “This will be her first attractive boyfriend,” taking a dig at her former lovers including Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

“Oh my god she finally took a good pick,” another expressed their joy.

Swift was rumoured to be in a relationship with Healy just weeks after she broke up with Alwyn following six-year relationship earlier this year.

However, their romance fizzled out in less than a month. 

