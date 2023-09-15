Joe Manganiello strolls with 'new gym partner' just months after Sophia Vergara split

Joe Manganeillo seems to be moving on from his divorce with Sophia Vergara as he was recently spotted with actress Caitilin O’Connor.

In pictures published by Page Six, Joe was seen leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice, California, with the 33-year-old actress.

The 46-year-old actor was wearing a white tank top from his own streetwear line, Death Saves as he chatted with Caitlin who rocked a blue top and black leggings. The paparazzi also captured the two driving away in Joe's Cadillac SUV.

The gym session comes two months after Joe had filed for divorce from Sofia, after seven years of marriage. They announced their split on July 17, 2023, in a statement given to Page Six.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair's joint statement read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Just weeks after the revelation, Joe and Sophia were spotted hanging out separately with their friends, going out to concerts, and more.