Saturday, September 16, 2023
Prince William sends cryptic message to Prince Harry on his 39th birthday

Prince William publically accepted that he knew it was his brother Prince Harry’s 39th birthday during a recent appearance, however, he still did not wish him.

William, the Prince of Wales, was walking at the Sandringham Estate on the Duke of Sussex’s big day when royal fans crowding him asked if he remembered that it was Harry’s birthday.

The first born of King Charles and late Princess Diana assured fans that he has not forgotten Harry’s birthday, as reported by The Sun.

“It is his birthday today - you’re absolutely right, it is,” William replied to one royal fan’s question while interacting with the crowd.

He then added with a laugh, "No, I’ve not forgotten.”

William’s remarks that he had not forgotten Harry’s big day and the fact that he did not publically wish his little brother seems to be a message for the former senior royal.

It appears as if William is telling Harry that he has not forgotten the scathing attacks he made against his older brother in bombshell memoir Spare.

The loud snub from William shows that he has “no intention” of healing rift with Harry or his wife Meghan Markle, Jennie Bond, BBC's former royal correspondent, shared.

