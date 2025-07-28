Pete Davidson shares 'beautiful thing' about his pal Machine Gun Kelly

Pete Davidson calls Machine Gun Kelly 'the best dad ever'

Pete Davidson just revealed his pal Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) gave him some surprising parenting advice.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at the Los Angeles premiere of The Pickup with his pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt on Sunday, July 27, the 31-year-old American comedian, actor, and father-to-be opened up about the parenting advice his friend Kelly shared with him.

Marking their first red carpet appearance following their baby’s announcement, Davidson said of the 35-year-old American rapper and singer-songwriter, “He's the best dad ever.”

He added, “He flies back and forth to Cleveland twice a week just to see his daughter play volleyball. And he's just always with his kids, and it's just such a beautiful thing to see.”

For the unversed, Kelly welcomed his first child, daughter Casie Colson Baker, in 2009 with his ex, Emma Cannon, who is 16-year-old now. While his second daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, was born on March 27, 2025, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox.

Further shedding light on the Wild Boy crooner’s parenting advice, The Saturday Night Live alum noted, “It's his favorite thing. And he's like, ‘This is going to be your favorite thing.’ So I'm really excited."

He went on to share his excitement regarding fatherhood by quipping, “I'm just excited to take care of the little one. The second I found out the news, I was like, ‘Oh wow, what I do is just a job.’”

"I realized I was kind of basing my happiness on work, which is ridiculously unhealthy. So, it gave me this weird sense of calmness, where this is just a job and now I have someone to do it for,” Pete Davidson remarked.