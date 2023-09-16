 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Mayor left in tears as Prince Harry's Invictus Games come to an end in Germany

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Mayor left in tears as Prince Harrys Invictus Games come to an end in Germany

Dr. Stephan Keller, the Mayor of Düsseldorf said he did not want the Invictus Games to end.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, an emotional mayor said he was so impressed by the games and the enthusiasm of the people for the fates of the soldiers that he did not want this to end here and now. 

His remarks came as the Invictus Games 2023 came to an end.

Held for the first time in Germany, the Invictus Games the German Armed Forces and the City of Düsseldorf jointly hosted this unique international sports event from 9th - 16th September.

Initiated in 2014 by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, the Invictus Games welcomed around 500 competitors from 21 nations as well as around 1,000 family members and friends to compete in ten disciplines.

With the 6th Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, the sporting event was aimed at giving soldiers who are wounded, injured or ill in body and soul a greater awareness and recognition in society and to support their path in rehabilitation.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish uses Ryan Gosling's picture to share sad news for fans

Billie Eilish uses Ryan Gosling's picture to share sad news for fans
Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian wish longtime friend Stephanie Suganami on birthday

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian wish longtime friend Stephanie Suganami on birthday
Russell Brand accused of sexual assault, rape, predatory behavior by four women

Russell Brand accused of sexual assault, rape, predatory behavior by four women

Pink posts heartwarming video of son Jameson dressed as Spider-Man

Pink posts heartwarming video of son Jameson dressed as Spider-Man
Prince William delivered UK govt's cryptic message about Prince Harry

Prince William delivered UK govt's cryptic message about Prince Harry

Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford slay in all-black ensembles at London Fashion Week

Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford slay in all-black ensembles at London Fashion Week
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis fear cancellation amid Danny Masterson support letter backlash

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis fear cancellation amid Danny Masterson support letter backlash

King Charles ignores criticism as he attends horse race with Queen Camilla

King Charles ignores criticism as he attends horse race with Queen Camilla

A look at Russell Brand’s career and dating history ahead of UK exposé

A look at Russell Brand’s career and dating history ahead of UK exposé

Prince William mentions Prince Harry's birthday

Prince William mentions Prince Harry's birthday

Hayley Atwell and Suki Waterhouse steal the show at JW Anderson fashion show

Hayley Atwell and Suki Waterhouse steal the show at JW Anderson fashion show
Naomi Cambell, Ellie Goulding praise Princess Eugenie

Naomi Cambell, Ellie Goulding praise Princess Eugenie