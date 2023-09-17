Leonardo DiCaprio makes masked appearance at London's Chiltern Firehouse

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted enjoying a dinner at the London Chiltern Firehouse, known to be a celebrity hotspot, where he appeared with a facemask on.



The 48-year-old Hollywood stalwart was seen wearing his signature black cap, combining it with a black facemask.

The actor rocked an all-black ensemble as he wore a black T-shirt and matching jacket, pairing it with a pair of straight-leg indigo jeans, and strolled wearing a pair of black-and-white trainers.

Leonardo DiCaprio makes a masked appearance at London's Chiltern Firehouse (Copyright: Goffphotos.com)

According to the Daily Mail, he was not the only superstar enjoying the evening at a celebrity hotspot, as several other stars, including Emma Weymouth, Jordan Barrett, and Natalie Pinkham, were also spotted at Chiltern Firehouse on Friday night.

The Titanic actor's outing comes after he confirmed his romance with his new flame, 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, by sharing a public kiss in Ibiza last week.

The actor, 48, is known for only dating women under 25 and breaking up with them as soon as they turn 26.

Leonardo also faced severe backlash from netizens for dating yet another 25-year-old girl. One X user, formerly Twitter, wrote, "She's going to be gone before this tweet is done."

Another joked, "One more year and he won't look at her again."